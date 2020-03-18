Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Neff III. View Sign Service Information Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-7070 Memorial Gathering 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM American Legion Post #276 8068 Quarterfield Road Severn , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas J. Neff III, 80, passed away at home surrounded by his family on 29 February, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years, Eileen, his children, Thomas J. Neff IV, Carla Adams, Erica Snyder, Katrina Greer, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Tom was born in Chicago on July 7, 1939 to Thomas J. Neff Jr. and Irene (Frandsen) Neff. He spent his formative years in Sonoma, California which shaped his love of history. After high school, he enlisted in the Navy and served a "kiddie cruise" on the USS Midway and the USS Lexington. Both of these ships are now museums. Following a short stay attending Santa Rosa Junior College he enlisted in the Army and spent several years in Germany. He then continued to proudly serve his country as a communications specialist at NSA (completing his BA in political science) until his retirement in 1994. During his "retirement" Tom was involved in his HOA as vice-president and treasurer, working for Common Cause and the MD Correctional system. He was able to travel with his beloved wife to Italy, Ireland, Malta and various countries in Eastern Europe. Along with his son, he obtained his black belt in tae kwon do, did some line dancing and took up golf. In truth, he was a family man. Throughout life he was a thoughtful, generous, honest and true man. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, March 21st from 12PM-3PM at American Legion Post #276, 8068 Quarterfield Road, Severn, MD 21144. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. For more information please visit

