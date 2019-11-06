Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-2200 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr Thomas James Padgette was born in Riverdale, MD on June 30, 1952 to the late Mr. Thomas Shaw and Mrs. Patricia (McKenna) Padgette. Thomas lived in Glen Burnie for the past 42 years where he worked as a carpenter. Thomas enjoyed coaching the youth baseball GBBB. In his free time he liked to go fishing, play his guitar, listen to classic rock and spend time with his family. He also enjoyed watching the Redskins, Orioles or Maryland Basketball games, depending on the season. Mr. Thomas James Padgette passed away peacefully at home on November 3, 2019. In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his brother Kevin Padgette. Thomas leaves behind his wife Lynn (Barnes) Padgette of Glen Burnie, sons Dylan Padgette of Kansas, and Jason Padgette of Glen Burnie, daughters Carrie Padgette of Kansas, Jennifer Padgette of Florida, Crystal Padgette of Glen Burnie, Connie Blevins of Glen Burnie and Stephanie Molony of Pasadena, brothers Jim Padgette of Aberdeen, Joe Padgette of New York, and Rob Padgette of Elkton, sisters Barbara Hayes of West Virginia, Carol Thomas of Florida and Nancy Prior of Savage and 21 grandchildren. Thomas was a devoted husband, caring father, loving grandfather and respected brother. His memory will live in the hearts of all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the . A celebration of his life will be held 11 AM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.