Thomas Johnson
On Wednesday, November 11, 2020 Tommy Johnson, a lifelong resident of Lanham, MD passed away from complications of COVID-19. He was preceded in death by his parents James O. and Helen R Johnson, his twin brother James M. Johnson and beloved sister Susie Blackwell, (both of whom died of COVID-19 within the last 4 1/2 months). He is survived by his loving sister Marilyn Cardoza (Bill), Brother-in-law Mike Blackwell, several nieces and nephews, many cousins and numerous friends. Tommy was totally devoted to taking care of his family. He was a gentle giant who always had a smile for all who met him. He worked as a service writer at Central GMC in Landover for almost 40 years. He will be buried in a private service at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Laurel, MD. There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends at a later date.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 28, 2020.
