Thomas "Tom" P. King, 65, of Davidsonville passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Tom was born on October 29, 1954 to the late Winston and Margaret King in Washington, DC. After graduating from Parkdale High School, Tom attended the University of Maryland. He would later take a job at UPS which he would hold for 30 years. Tom was a member of Riva Trace Baptist Church in Davidosnville, as well as the Bowie Sport and Fit and the Prince George's Pickle Ball Club. He was an avid single and double tennis player, with his wife Sandy as his mixed doubles partner. Tom enjoyed hiking including, Old Rag Mountain, several MD trails, and even enjoyed hiking at the Grand Teton National Park. Tom's greatest joy was spending time as "GiGi" the nick name his grandkids gave him. Tom is survived by his wife, of 40 years, Sandra King; his children, Thomas "Tommy" P. King, II and his wife Lisa Anne of West River, Andrew A. King of Pasadena, Edwin E. Dowling, Joseph A. Dowling, James A. Dowling and John A. Dowling; a brother, Michael King and his wife Cassandra of Davidsonville, Linda Marie Morris and her husband Brian of Davidsonville, and Toni Roberts and her husband Scott of St.Mary's; nine grandchildren, Kaitlyn Walsh, Hanna Dowling, Danielle Dowling, Hunter Dowling, Haylee Dowling, and Alex and Delaney King and three great-grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held from 2 pm until his service begins at 3 pm at Riva Trace Baptist Church, 475 W. Central Ave. Davidsonville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the March of Dimes, 300 W Pratt St #250, Baltimore, MD 21201. On line condolences may be left at:



