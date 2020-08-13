Thomas King

Thomas "Tom" P. King, 65, of Davidsonville passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Tom was born on October 29, 1954 in Washington, DC to the late Winston and Margaret King. After graduating from Parkdale High School, Tom attended the University of Maryland. He would later take a job at UPS which he would hold for 30 years. Tom was a member of Riva Trace Baptist Church in Davidsonville, as well as the Bowie Sport and Fit and the Prince George's Pickle Ball Club. He was an avid single and double tennis player, with his wife Sandy as his mixed doubles partner. Tom enjoyed hiking including, Old Rag Mountain, several MD trails, and even enjoyed hiking at the Grand Teton National Park. Tom's greatest joy was spending time as "GiGi" the nickname his grandkids gave him. Tom is survived by his wife, of 40 years, Sandra King; his children, Thomas "Tommy" P. King, II and his wife, Lisa Anne of West River, Andrew A. King of Pasadena, Edwin E. Dowling, Joseph A. Dowling, James A. Dowling and John A. Dowling; his brother, Michael King and his wife, Cassandra of Davidsonville; his sisters, Linda Marie Morris and her husband, Brian of Davidsonville and Toni Roberts and her husband, Scott of St.Mary's; his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Walsh, Hanna Dowling, Danielle Dowling, Hunter Dowling, Haylee Dowling, and Alex and Delaney King and three great-grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, August 14 from 2 pm until his service begins at 3 pm at Riva Trace Baptist Church, 475 W. Central Ave. Davidsonville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the March of Dimes, 300 W Pratt St #250, Baltimore, MD 21201. Condolence may be made online at:



