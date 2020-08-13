1/1
Thomas King
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas "Tom" P. King, 65, of Davidsonville passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Tom was born on October 29, 1954 in Washington, DC to the late Winston and Margaret King. After graduating from Parkdale High School, Tom attended the University of Maryland. He would later take a job at UPS which he would hold for 30 years. Tom was a member of Riva Trace Baptist Church in Davidsonville, as well as the Bowie Sport and Fit and the Prince George's Pickle Ball Club. He was an avid single and double tennis player, with his wife Sandy as his mixed doubles partner. Tom enjoyed hiking including, Old Rag Mountain, several MD trails, and even enjoyed hiking at the Grand Teton National Park. Tom's greatest joy was spending time as "GiGi" the nickname his grandkids gave him. Tom is survived by his wife, of 40 years, Sandra King; his children, Thomas "Tommy" P. King, II and his wife, Lisa Anne of West River, Andrew A. King of Pasadena, Edwin E. Dowling, Joseph A. Dowling, James A. Dowling and John A. Dowling; his brother, Michael King and his wife, Cassandra of Davidsonville; his sisters, Linda Marie Morris and her husband, Brian of Davidsonville and Toni Roberts and her husband, Scott of St.Mary's; his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Walsh, Hanna Dowling, Danielle Dowling, Hunter Dowling, Haylee Dowling, and Alex and Delaney King and three great-grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, August 14 from 2 pm until his service begins at 3 pm at Riva Trace Baptist Church, 475 W. Central Ave. Davidsonville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the March of Dimes, 300 W Pratt St #250, Baltimore, MD 21201. Condolence may be made online at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 12, 2020
Sandy and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Tommy had a great personality and a super nice guy. The last time I saw you and Tommy Sandy was at my moms funeral and neither of you had changed a bit. Both super nice people that didn't look like you aged a bit. There are no words that I can say to help the pain
in your heart but I just wanted you to know I am so sorry and very blessed to know you both. You and your family are in my prayers.

Kathy Liskey (Millinor)
kathy liskey
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved