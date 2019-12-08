Thomas Leland Leitch 10/6/1930-11/26/2019 Thomas passed away peacefully at his home on11/26/2019.Tom was born at the former Annapolis Emergency Hospital to Dorothy & Samuel Leitch. Tom joined the United States Army when he was 17, he served in the Korean War, spending time in the Inchon conflict, he was honorably discharged in June 1952.Tom returned to Annapolis where he met Helen Fisher, his future wife. Tom & Helen first lived on aboard the schooner "Lorelei" for 4 years. Tom started Old Towne Builders, Inc. building custom cabinets and a general contractor until he retired. Tom and his cousin Sam acquired and restored the 5 log Chesapeake Bay Log canoe "Eagle", sailing it for years. Tom was never happier than when aboard a sailboat, and in his later years spending time at his cottage on Back Creek with his resident cat. He was predeceased by his sister Nancy Thompson Brown(William) of Questa, NM. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen, son Jeffrey, daughters Jennifer Wang & Susan Leitch, grandchildren Justin & Alexandra Leitch, Lucas Leitch-Orr & Carly Wang, and nephew Stanley Thompson of Santa Fe, NM. A service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1101 Bay Ridge Ave on December 28th at 1:00 PM, with a gathering afterwards at the Eastport Democratic Club, on State St.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019