Thomas Martin Himmelmann, a 44 year resident of Cape St. Claire, MD, died unexpectedly in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on December 13, 2019 at the age of 79. Thomas is survived by his wife Kay Louise, grandchild Janna Reamy Harding. He is preceded in death by his daughter Rebecca Lee Harding, parents Frank Himmelmann and Freda Jones and brother Kurt Roland. Thomas was born on September 24, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan. He was raised in Shorewood, Wisconsin and graduated Magna cum Laude from Wisconsin State University-LaCrosse with an ACS Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. He was a member of Blue Key Honor Society and Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He received an NSF grant in surface chemistry to Case Western Reserve University. Thomas was employed for 25 years at Chesapeake Finished Metals in Baltimore, MD, as Corporate Technical Manager for the CFM Companys. He moved on to run his own consulting company in coil line engineering. He was a member of National Coil Coaters Association where he served as MACT Chairman and Environmental Committee Chairman. He was a member of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce Environmental Committee and the ASTM Standards for Material, Products, Systems and Services. Thomas was on the Cape St. Claire Board of Governors as Piers Chairman, Secretary and Vice President. He also served as Commodore of the Cape St. Claire Yacht Club. He was a senior member of the United States Power and Sail Squardron for 47 years, serving on the executive committee as Flag Lieutenant & Administrative Officer. He was an instructor for (AP) Advanced Piloting, (JN) Junior Navigator, Sail and Seamanship. Thomas was accomplished at sailing and racing which he enjoyed for 30 years on the Lake Michigan (Chicago/Mackinac) Lake Erie of Vermillion, OH, Atlantic Ocean (Annapolis/Bermuda) and the Chesapeake Bay. After retirement he realized his dream and took his sailboat "Magic" down the intercoastal waterway to Key West, FL. A celebration of Thomas' life will be held at Lasting Tributes Cremation and Funeral Care located at 814 Bestgate Road in Annapolis, MD on February 28, 2020 from 7-9pm. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Tom's life.

