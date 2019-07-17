Guest Book View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:00 AM Lakemont Memorial Gardens 900 W. Central Ave. Davidsonville , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas G. McCarter, "Tommy", a lifelong resident of Mayo, MD, died at his home on Thursday, July 11, 2019, following a one and half year battle with lung cancer. Born February 5, 1953, in Annapolis, MD to the late Jeanne Elizabeth and Louis Franklin McCarter, he attended Southern High School in Harwood, MD. From 1971-73 Tommy served his country while in the United States Coast Guard as an Engineman Petty Officer. In 1984, he partnered with David Brown and together they started McCarter's Welding & Fabrication. Tommy was a longtime member of American Legion Post 226 and the National Rifle Association. He was a mentor for "FIRST Robotics/Power Hawks Robotics Team" at South River High School from 2003 to 2012. He loved helping the students learn the trade he specialized in and passing on his impeccable craft of hand-drawn fabrication even in the digital age. He was a known perfectionist in his fabrication and steel welding, never settling for less than the best. He loved his friends, his chickens, history of all kinds, marksmanship, woodworking, and fabrication of impeccable products for his clients, friends, and family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Louis Michael McCarter. Tommy is survived by his wife of 44 years, Lynda McCarter; two children, Thomas G. McCarter, Jr. and Samantha McCarter; and a half-brother, Steve McCarter and his wife, Hedy. He is also survived by many beloved friends and family. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 am at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. An online guestbook is available at:

