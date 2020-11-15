Tom Horan, 71, passed away on Sunday November 1, 2020 at his home in Rising Sun, Md. Tom was born on November 21, 1948 in Baltimore, Maryland to Jane C. and Nelson Horan. Tom grew up in Elvaton and later moved to Severna Park, Md. He graduated from Severna Park High School in 1968. Tom joined the Air Force shortly after graduation, became a munitions expert and saw a lot of the world. He served in Japan during the Vietnam War, where his job was to support the fighter aircraft coming in and out of Vietnam. He later received an Associate's Degree in Communications and Media. His greatest joy was spending time with his son Tommy. During High school and when on leave Tom worked as a master auto upholsterer. After the military Tom became an engineer for CSX railroad, which followed in his Grandfather and Uncle's footsteps. Tom loved the railroad. Tom was an amazing artist. He could create a detailed sculpture from a piece of wood and a paring knife. He often made wood sculptures for family and friends. He was also an avid cartoonist. He was quite a comedian too, and even "the class clown" in his senior year of High School. Tom had a repertoire of jokes that he could access for any situation or occasion. He was a kind and caring animal lover who loved his dog Rosie and parrot Gordo. He often enjoyed going to the dog park and meeting new people, he could strike up a conversation with anyone. His favorite thing in life was bringing laughter and smiles to the faces of friends. Tom was a great father, brother, uncle and friend. Tom is survived by his son Thomas Martin Horan, his brothers Tim Horan and John LaRue, and their wives Valerie Horan and Jeannie LaRue, niece Erica Horan and nephews Timothy and John Horan and many other nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents Jane and Nelson, stepfather James LaRue, brothers Nelson and James Horan, sisters Dorothy, Janet, and Patricia, and niece Jane. Due to Covid a private military funeral service for family will be held November 20th at the Veteran's Cemetery in Crownsville, MD. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed on his Tribute page of the funeral home website at 1:45 pm on November 20, 2020. His celebration of life will be announced when appropriate due to Covid. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to ASPCA or the VFW.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store