Thomas Munns, 63, of Gambrills passed away on Monday November 11, 2019 at Hospice of the Chesapeake Mandrin Center. Tom was born October 25, 1956 in Woodbury, NJ. He was a 1979 graduate of Virginia Tech in Materials Engineering, and earned a master's degree in Engineering from the University of Washington in 1984. During his career, Tom worked for the Boeing Company, SFA, the National Academy of Sciences, ARINC, and SAE International. Tom played the saxophone in jazz bands starting in high school, and was a member of the Anne Arundel Community College jazz band for many years. He especially enjoyed playing with the Praise Band at Community United Methodist Church in Crofton, where he was a member. Tom was a long-time volunteer for Maryland Destination Imagination, going back to when his children were on elementary school teams. He was a fixture for many years at the South Central Regional and Maryland State tournaments, and was proud to appraise at Global Finals for the past four years. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Catherine A. Munns. He is survived by his wife Sharon, his children Teresa Cettin (John) and Daniel Munns, his brother Joseph Munns, his sister Margaret Priest, many nieces and nephews, and one grand-niece. Family will receive friends Friday, November 15, 2019 from 3pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9pm at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD. A funeral service will be held at Community United Methodist Church, 1690 Riedel Road, Crofton, MD on Saturday November 16, 2019 at 11am. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Maryland Creative Problem Solvers, Inc., P.O. Box 9852, Baltimore, MD 21284 online at https://www.marylanddi.org/other/donate/ or Community United Methodist Church, 1690 Riedel Rd, Crofton, MD 21114, online at https://cumc.net/give/. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019