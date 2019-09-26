Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Memorial service 2:00 PM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Richard Neumann passed away suddenly on September 18, 2019, in Annapolis, Maryland due to complications from multiple health issues. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut to Arthur Neumann and Pearl Anderson Neumann on July 17, 1945. Tom grew up in southern California and after graduation from Duarte High School in 1963, he received his BA from the University of LaVerne. He later earned a Master's Degree in Business from National University in San Diego, CA. Tom had a 45-year career in the aerospace industry, the majority of which was spent with Lockheed Martin where he specialized in procurement and contracts and won many awards for his managerial excellence working on projects like the Manned Maneuvering Unit, an astronaut propulsion unit used in three Space Shuttle missions. Tom met his wife Donna in college and they were married on September 5, 1969. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary surrounded by family, which was always the most important thing in his life. He worked hard to care for those who meant the most to him and always let them know how much they were loved. Tom is survived by his wife Donna Louise Neumann; his daughter Kimberly Dawn Neumann of New York, NY; his son Terry Alexander Neumann, daughter-in-law Regina Petruzzi Neumann, granddaughter Maia Isabella Neumann and grandson Dominic Thomas Neumann of Round Hill, VA; his mother Pearl Anderson Neumann; his sister Doreen Rice (brother-in-law Brian Rice); his sister Pamela Murphy (brother-in-law Bill Murphy); his sister-in-law Sandra Claflin-Chalton; his nephew Carl Rice; and many dear friends. A memorial service will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Kalas Funeral Home, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the

https://www.kidney.org or the Stillbrave Childhood Cancer Foundation https://www.stillbrave.org . An online guestbook is available at: Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019

