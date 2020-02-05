Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-2200 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Faith Baptist Church, 7378 E Furnace Branch Rd Glen Burnie , MD View Map Interment Following Services Glen Haven Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas "Big Tom" Nevin Jr. was born January 26, 1945, to the late Thomas Sr. and Ruth Nevin. Mr. Nevin was a lifelong resident of Glen Burnie. He worked as a Transportation Specialist for Anne Arundel County Public Schools and was instrumental in the Vocational Education Program which offers a Firefighter Cadet Program. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church. In his free time, he enjoyed playing and coaching softball and cheering on his grandchildren at their many sporting events. Mr. Nevin was well known for his 59 years of service to the Glen Burnie Volunteer Fire Company, where he was a former chief and the current sitting President. He joined the company at the age of 5 as the mascot and went on to be the company's youngest fire chief at the age of 23. Mr. Nevin was named Glen Burnie's firefighter of the year in 2000 and 2003. In 2005 he was chosen as Firefighter of the year by Sandy Spring Bank of Annapolis. Mr. Nevin was also very active with the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Firefighters Association, formerly serving as sergeant of arms before working his way up to President of the Organization in 1993. In 2000, he was inducted into the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Firefighter's Association Hall of Fame. He also served as a delegate for 30 years for the Maryland State Firefighters Association and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 2011. Additionally, he was a life member of the Maryland Fire Chiefs Association. Mr. Nevin enjoyed riding on Santa's Sled for over 60 years on every Christmas Eve for the Glen Burnie Improvement Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Sharon Carter. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Deborah Nevin, children Thomas Nevin III and his wife Heidi, Brian Nevin and his wife Becky, step-children Jim Mullen and wife Amy, Michelle Pearce and husband Patrick, siblings Patricia Hagedorn, Barbara Gilbert, grandchildren Matthew, Rachel, Brian Jr., and Abby Nevin, Maggie, Patrick, Connor, and Shannon Mullen, Teagen and Dash Pearce. He is also survived by a host of loving relatives. Thomas Nevin Jr. passed away on February 1, 2020, at Anne Arundel Medical Center. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him. Visitations will be held Thursday, Feb.6, and Friday, Feb. 7, 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy S. Glen Burnie, MD 21061. A Funeral Service will take place Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2:00 pm at Faith Baptist Church, 7378 E Furnace Branch Rd Glen Burnie, MD 21060. Interment will immediately follow in Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation at

www.firehero.org/donate/or by sending a check to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, P.O. Drawer 498 Emmitsburg, MD 21727 or to Glen Burnie Volunteer Fire Department P.O. 1268 Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020

