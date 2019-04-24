The Capital Gazette Obituaries
|
Thomas Paul Weinhold

Thomas Paul Weinhold Obituary
Thomas Paul Weinhold, beloved husband, father, pop-pop, brother, uncle, and friend passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 20, 2019. Thomas was born on September 27, 1948 to the late Marguerite and Paul Weinhold in Denver, Pennsylvania. After graduating from the University of Baltimore, he used his marketing and management degree to lead a successful career in the lumber and hardware industry. Thomas lived in Anne Arundel County for 41 years, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, carpentry, and sports. He was active in the church communities of Grace Lutheran (Bowie, MD) and St. Paul's Lutheran (Gambrills, MD). Nothing gave Thomas more happiness than being in the presence of his family. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bonnie, his sons, Keith (Kim) of Crofton, MD, Kris (Lauren) of Columbia, MD, and David (Emily) of Bedford, PA, cherished granddaughters, McKayla, Krista, and Hope, sisters, Linda and Brenda, and brother, Jerry, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceeded by his brother Troy. A service celebrating his life will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran, 1370 Defense Highway, Gambrills, MD, on Friday, April 26th at 11:00am, and a luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences can be made at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
