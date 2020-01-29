The Capital Gazette

Thomas R. Bauer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas R. Bauer.
Service Information
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD
21061
(410)-766-7070
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thomas R. Bauer, 84, originally from Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 in Baltimore. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joann (Abenante); sons, Frank (Janet), Bill (Julie) and Tommy; daughter, Joyce; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; as well as many friends in the DC, Glen Burnie and Millsboro, Delaware area. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie for a memorial gathering on Thursday, January 30th from 12-1 PM, with a Memorial Service immediately following at 1 PM in the funeral home chapel. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Glen Burnie, MD   410-766-7070
funeral home direction icon