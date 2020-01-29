Thomas R. Bauer, 84, originally from Chicago, Illinois, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 in Baltimore. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joann (Abenante); sons, Frank (Janet), Bill (Julie) and Tommy; daughter, Joyce; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; as well as many friends in the DC, Glen Burnie and Millsboro, Delaware area. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie for a memorial gathering on Thursday, January 30th from 12-1 PM, with a Memorial Service immediately following at 1 PM in the funeral home chapel. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020