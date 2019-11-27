Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa 106 Shamrock Road Chester , MD 21619 (410)-643-2226 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Kent Island United Methodist Church Chester , MD View Map Service 11:00 AM Kent Island United Methodist Church Chester , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Franklin Reed of Chester, MD passed away on November 20, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare in Severna Park, MD. He was 84. Born on March 8, 1935 in Glenville, WV, he was the son of the late Thomas A. and Blanche O. Lohan Reed. Thomas graduated from East Bank High School and then from Glenville College with a Bachelor's in Music Education. He went on to receive his Master's degree from Marshall University. Thomas became a teacher and taught for 33 years in West Virginia before moving to Maryland and teaching for 7 years at Queen Anne's County High School. He retired after 40 years in 1995. Mr. Reed was honored many times as an outstanding band director and his bands were honored numerous times. His bands traveled world-wide. While at George Washington High School, his band performed at Carnegie Hall, and while at Queen Anne's County High School in Maryland, his band performed in London. The legacy he cherished most was the many students who followed his footsteps in the music field. Also, he was happy about the former students that continue performing in their communities. Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Marita Reed of Chester, MD; daughter Deborah Reed and her husband Christopher Moffatt of Fredericksburg, VA; son Thomas Franklin Reed II and his wife Genell of Eldersburg, MD; seven grandchildren Richard; Amanda (Travis); Christopher (Stephanie); Nicholas; David; Jackson; Brody; one Great grandchild Talia; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, James A. Reed and his sister in law Anna Mary Reed. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9am – 11 am at the Kent Island United Methodist Church in Chester, MD, where a service will begin at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kent Island United Methodist Church, PO Box 308, Chester, MD 21619.

Thomas Franklin Reed of Chester, MD passed away on November 20, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare in Severna Park, MD. He was 84. Born on March 8, 1935 in Glenville, WV, he was the son of the late Thomas A. and Blanche O. Lohan Reed. Thomas graduated from East Bank High School and then from Glenville College with a Bachelor's in Music Education. He went on to receive his Master's degree from Marshall University. Thomas became a teacher and taught for 33 years in West Virginia before moving to Maryland and teaching for 7 years at Queen Anne's County High School. He retired after 40 years in 1995. Mr. Reed was honored many times as an outstanding band director and his bands were honored numerous times. His bands traveled world-wide. While at George Washington High School, his band performed at Carnegie Hall, and while at Queen Anne's County High School in Maryland, his band performed in London. The legacy he cherished most was the many students who followed his footsteps in the music field. Also, he was happy about the former students that continue performing in their communities. Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Marita Reed of Chester, MD; daughter Deborah Reed and her husband Christopher Moffatt of Fredericksburg, VA; son Thomas Franklin Reed II and his wife Genell of Eldersburg, MD; seven grandchildren Richard; Amanda (Travis); Christopher (Stephanie); Nicholas; David; Jackson; Brody; one Great grandchild Talia; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, James A. Reed and his sister in law Anna Mary Reed. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9am – 11 am at the Kent Island United Methodist Church in Chester, MD, where a service will begin at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kent Island United Methodist Church, PO Box 308, Chester, MD 21619. Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close