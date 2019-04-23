Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS RIDGWAY Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



THOMAS EARL RIDGWAY, SR. age 72, of 169 Calip Long Lane, Roxboro, NC, died Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019, at Duke University Hospital.Mr. Ridgway was born January 6, 1947, in Baltimore, MD, son of the late John Richard & Mary Margaret Brown Ridgway and was husband of 16 years to Pamela Jean Lewis who survives. He was retired from Baltimore Gas & Electric, was of the Catholic faith, and was a veteran of the US Army where he served during Vietnam.Thomas was very proud of his service to our country. He enjoyed music and spending time with his friends and family.Surviving in addition to his wife are five children, Travis Ridgway of Baltimore, MD, Adam Ridgway & wife, Danie of Finksburg, MD, Becki Remmell & husband, John of Westminster, MD, Beau Ridgway & wife, Tomi of Finksburg, MD, Chrissy McLane & husband, Rob of Roxboro, NC, twelve grandchildren, Matthew McLane, Kyle McLane, Connor McLane, Layla Ridgway, Corbin Ridgway, Nolan Ridgway, Corey Remmell, Dempsey Ridgway, Sloane Ridgway, AJ Ridgway, Aria Remmell, Bodie Ridgway, two brothers, Ron Ridgway, Don Ridgway, seven sisters, Barbara Leary, Mary Meskill, Eileen Brooks, Joan Burton, Jean Prevezanos, Jane Thomas, Mai Zieginheim, and a host of nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Mr. Ridgway is preceded in death by four brothers, John Ridgway, Raymond Ridgway, Robert Ridgway, Charlie Ridgway, and four sisters, Frannie Sparrow, Aggie Bieman, Ellen Crout, and Liz Kessler.A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 3:00 till 7:00 p.m. at the Arbutus Social Club, 1338 Stevens Ave. Halethorpe, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.Arrangements are by Strickland and Jones Memorial Funeral Services, 1810 Durham, Road, Roxboro, NC 27573. Online condolences may be made at stricklandandjonesfs.com Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 23 to May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

