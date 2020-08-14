1/
Thomas Russell
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Clyde Russell,90, a former resident of the Heritage Harbour community in Annapolis, MD, passed away on August 6, 2020 in Gaithersburg, MD. Born on January 17, 1930 in New Haven, CT to the late Clarence and Alta Clark Russell, Tom met his wife, Mary, while attending college in Chicago and they married in 1952. He graduated with a BS degree in TV and Radio/Electronics and they moved to Washington, DC where he got an Electronics Engineering job at Arlington Hall Station, the predecessor to the National Security Agency (NSA). Tom was drafted and served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He worked for NSA for 32 years where he received several awards for distinguished efforts and a special award for outstanding service, presented to him by the agency director. After retiring from NSA, he worked at Lockheed Martin for 2 more years. Tom worked extensively with the Boy Scouts starting when his sons joined the Cub Scouts. When his sons joined Troop 1282, Tom served as assistant Scoutmaster for 8 years. He received the District Award of Merit, served as unit and area commissioner, earned the Silver Beaver Award and served two years as the Patuxent District Commissioner. Tom was a life member of the American Legion, a member of the Moose Lodge and The Phoenix Society. He was active in the Lanham Methodist Church as a trustee for nine years. Tom and Mary enjoyed traveling extensively around the world. After moving to Heritage Harbour in 1994, he was active in the computer club and TV studio. Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Baker Russell. She died on April 10, 2013. He is survived by his three children, Kenneth John Russell of Gaithersburg, MD, Edward Dwight (Lizette) Russell of Los Angeles ,CA and Kathleen (Martin) Jackson of Leland, NC.; his brother, Douglas (Ruth) Russell of Minneapolis, MN; his ten grandchildren, Jacqueline, Lauren-Kyle, Michael, Kenneth, Colin, Lacey, Paul, Sarah, Samantha and Robert and his six great grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Tom's life on Monday, August 24 from 1 to 3 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice (heartlandhospicefund.org). Condolences may be made online at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
(410) 956-4488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved