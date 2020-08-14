Thomas Clyde Russell,90, a former resident of the Heritage Harbour community in Annapolis, MD, passed away on August 6, 2020 in Gaithersburg, MD. Born on January 17, 1930 in New Haven, CT to the late Clarence and Alta Clark Russell, Tom met his wife, Mary, while attending college in Chicago and they married in 1952. He graduated with a BS degree in TV and Radio/Electronics and they moved to Washington, DC where he got an Electronics Engineering job at Arlington Hall Station, the predecessor to the National Security Agency (NSA). Tom was drafted and served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. He worked for NSA for 32 years where he received several awards for distinguished efforts and a special award for outstanding service, presented to him by the agency director. After retiring from NSA, he worked at Lockheed Martin for 2 more years. Tom worked extensively with the Boy Scouts starting when his sons joined the Cub Scouts. When his sons joined Troop 1282, Tom served as assistant Scoutmaster for 8 years. He received the District Award of Merit, served as unit and area commissioner, earned the Silver Beaver Award and served two years as the Patuxent District Commissioner. Tom was a life member of the American Legion, a member of the Moose Lodge and The Phoenix Society. He was active in the Lanham Methodist Church as a trustee for nine years. Tom and Mary enjoyed traveling extensively around the world. After moving to Heritage Harbour in 1994, he was active in the computer club and TV studio. Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Baker Russell. She died on April 10, 2013. He is survived by his three children, Kenneth John Russell of Gaithersburg, MD, Edward Dwight (Lizette) Russell of Los Angeles ,CA and Kathleen (Martin) Jackson of Leland, NC.; his brother, Douglas (Ruth) Russell of Minneapolis, MN; his ten grandchildren, Jacqueline, Lauren-Kyle, Michael, Kenneth, Colin, Lacey, Paul, Sarah, Samantha and Robert and his six great grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Tom's life on Monday, August 24 from 1 to 3 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice (heartlandhospicefund.org
