Thomas Spiers Fazekas of Friendship, MD passed away peacefully at age 71 on July 7, 2019. He was born on June 7, 1948 in Boston, MA. He is survived by his sons, Christopher and Andrew, and their wives, Laura and Teri; sister, Michelle; brother, "Spike"; and grandchildren Christopher Thomas, James, Alyssa, and Evan. Tom attended college at the Rochester Institute of Technology. For most of his life, he owned and managed restaurants in New York City and The Hamptons; Annapolis, MD; and Tarboro, NC. He loved to travel and host dinner parties for the many friends he made along his way. Most of all, he was a dedicated father to his two sons and a loving grandfather to his four grandchildren. Tom found peace and tranquility in the final years of his life at a farm in Friendship, Maryland, which is owned by his oldest son, Christopher, and Christopher's wife Laura. Tom's memorial service was held at that farm on July 10, 2019.

