Thomas Charles Truscott, was embraced by our Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019, while participating in his favorite past time golf, at the Queenstown Harbor Golf Club in Queenstown, MD where he was a member.Tom was born on December 17, 1948 in Baltimore, MD and was the late son of Marvin C. Truscott and Genevieve (Shehan) Truscott. He was preceded in death by his sister, the late Donna J. Truscott and his mother-in-law and father- in-law, the late Shirley (Geddeis) Beckwith and Bernard Beckwith.He is survived by his wife Susan (Beckwith) Truscott; sister, Barbara Hammer (Leon); brother, Rodney Truscott (Mary); brother-in-law, Ben Beckwith; and lifelong friends and golf partners Wayne Richardson and George Younce.Tom attended Howard High School, Montgomery College, University of Maryland, University of Baltimore, University of Central Michigan MBA Program. Tom retired from Motorola where he was a Technology and Sales Executive in the government market. After his retirement, he worked for ATT Global Government Sales, IPC Positron and was a Department of Defense certified Cyber Forensic Examiner. Tom served in the U.S. Navy as a Communication Specialist on several aircraft carriers in the Vietnam era.Tom enjoyed travelling but mostly enjoyed playing golf. He had two hole-in-ones. At a Motorola Galvin Master Event in Mexico where his colleagues witnessed his hole on one.A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 8, 2019