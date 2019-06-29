Thomas (Tom) F. Umberger, 75, of Glen Burnie, MD, passed away June 24, 2019 at the Glen Burnie Health and Rehabilitation Center. Tom was born October 7, 1943 in Baltimore to the late Rome and Dolores Umberger. Tom's love for his country led him to join the United States Navy. After proudly serving for over 20 years, he retired in December 1990. Following his retirement from the Navy, he went on to work as a computer software engineer, an electrical engineer, and most important to Tom was his passion as a Paramedic. As a Paramedic, Tom worked at BWI Airport, The Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS) and earned the "Lifetime Member" achievement for his devoted years of service to the Glen Burnie Fire Department Station 33. Outside of his job servicing the community at Station 33, Tom actively dedicated his time as a Parishioner, Lector and Pastoral Minister at Christ the King Catholic Church (formally known as Holy Trinity Catholic Church), served Meals on Wheels and volunteered his services to the Linthicum 4-H Hi-Riders. Of all his accomplishments, Tom's greatest life work was how he served God, his country, his community and his family. During his lifetime his singular mission was to try and make his community and this world a better, more compassionate place one kind gesture at a time. Left to treasure his memory is his beloved wife, confidant and best friend of 46 years Donna Umberger, his daughters Melissa Umberger and partner Bette Phelps, Judith Taylor and husband James, siblings George Umberger and wife Sharon, John Umberger and wife Nancy, and Charles (Chet) Umberger and wife Charlene. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Tom's memory will be treasured by all who knew him. His exemplary legacy will be carried on by the innumerable lives he has touched. The loss of Tom Umberger leaves an empty place in the hearts of all that knew and loved him. We all will forever adore, respect, celebrate and remember you. We will stand taller and stronger, knowing you are now, as always, watching over us. An invitation is extended to all family and friends to celebrate Tom's life at the Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy S.E. Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Visitation hours will be held Monday, July 1, 2019, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 11:30am, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment with military honors will immediately follow at Crownsville Veteran's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to the . For more information or to leave condolences visit Kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on June 29, 2019