Thomas Vernon
1947 - 2020
Thomas "Tommy" James Vernon of Millville, DE, age 73, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born on February 11, 1947 in Havre de Grace, MD to the late James Lee Vernon and Rhoda Estelle (Carter) Vernon. Tommy graduated from Rising Sun High School and later earned a Bachelor's Degree from University of Maryland University College. After high school, he worked as barracks clerk for the Maryland State Police department until he joined the Air Force in 1966, where he served in Vietnam, the Philippines and England. After Tommy was discharged from the service in 1970, he became a Metropolitan Police Officer for a short time before transferring over to the Prince Georges Police Department in Maryland. In 1985 he retired due to medical issues and started working for the Anne Arundel County Government as a background investigator for the police. Tommy retired on 2015 after 30 years of service. Tommy was a lifetime member of Janes United Methodist Church in Rising Sun, MD. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 89 in Prince Georges County as well as the Harmony Masonic Lodge of Port Deposit, MD and American Legion Post 194 in Rising Sun, MD. Tommy loved cars, having owned at 1956 Ford F-100 pick up as well as his baby, his 1933 Ford 3-window coupe. A member of Bay Area Hot Rods, he attended many car shows throughout the country and became friends with many other street rod enthusiasts. Tommy also enjoyed watching NASCAR. Tommy is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Donna Vernon of Millville, DE and sister-in-law, Dena Ennis, brother-in-law, David (Stacey) Bolen and mother-in-law, Marie Bolen. He will be missed by his niece, nephews and their children. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 6pm - 8pm at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911. A celebration of Tommy's life will be held 11am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Janes United Methodist Church, 213 N. Walnut St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10am. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Janes United Methodist Church
OCT
24
Service
11:00 PM
Janes United Methodist Church
OCT
24
Burial
12:00 PM
Brookview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
October 19, 2020
My deepest condolences to you, Donna. I have so many childhood memories of Tommy (and you). He was such the prankster. He later gave me career advise as a young adult. When my Dad passed away he called to have a long talk with me and console me. He was a good friend to my parents. They are all in heaven together now. He will be missed but his memory will live on. Hugs to you
Carol Ann (Wood) Loving
Family Friend
October 19, 2020
Sending love , peace and comfort to all who loved him. His journey has begun. May he travel swiftly to his heavenly destination
Lisa Pace
Family
October 19, 2020
So sorry we can’t be there, Donna, but praying for comfort & strength today and in the days ahead. Love, Deb Allard
Debra Allard
Friend
October 19, 2020
Others have already stated what I was planing to state, so ditto many times. R Leslie PGRet Nr 165.
Robert Leslie
Coworker
October 19, 2020
Donna my heart goes out to you and your family. No words can express how sorry I am. But I know in my heart of hearts that he is in a better place where he is walking tall with no pain and is looking down on us and smiling.
Sandi Didra
Friend
October 19, 2020
Tom was the friend other people wish they had.
Greg Ball
Friend
October 18, 2020
One of the best men I've ever known
Garland Janney
Friend
