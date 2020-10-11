Dr. Tian Siu Lim passed away at the age of 91 on October 7, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland, with his family by his side. Dr. Lim was born in Fujian, China and despite the turmoil and destitution of the period, managed to receive a high school education which imbued him with a lifelong desire for education and an abiding admiration of Chinese literature. Prior to the communist takeover, he emigrated to the Philippines, where he worked in the newspaper and import/export businesses, and met his future bride. In 1957 he emigrated to the United States, where he worked as an electronics technician and eventual college instructor by day while earning bachelor's (Cleveland State), masters (Indiana State), and doctoral (George Washington) degrees at night. For 34 years he was a professor in the electrical engineering department at the United States Naval Academy. Appreciative of the opportunities America had given him, he also sponsored the immigration of several young people to the United States. Following retirement, Dr. Lim enjoyed teaching classes about the Chinese language and classical Chinese poetry at the Annapolis Senior Center, the Arnold Senior Center, and the Ginger Cove retirement community. Dr. Lim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Teresita, sons Kelvin, Eric, and Lee, daughter-in-law Marie, and grandchildren Albert, Bernard, JJ, and Amanda. Dr. Lim will be interred in a private service at St. Mary's Cemetery in Annapolis. A memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Ginger Cove Foundation.



