Timothy Deane Austin, 53, passed away April 9, 2019 at his home in Churchton, Maryland. Tim was born August 7, 1965 in Sidney, Maine and graduated from Messalonski High School in 1983. Tim was in the United States Navy from 1983 to 2005 serving as a Machinist Mate onboard the USS SOUTH CAROLINA (CGN 37), USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN (CVN 72), and USS JOHN C STENNIS (CVN 74). Tim was the first ever enlisted sailor to serve at the Nuclear Power Program on the design team of the USS GERALD R. FORD (CVN 78). Tim graduated from Thomas Edison University in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Science Technology and a Major in Nuclear Engineering Technology. He was proceeded in death by his sister Polly Austin. Tim is survived by his parents Dale (Maxine) Austin and Shirley (Ralph) Watson, his wife Arlene Austin; two children Robert and Kathryn Austin of San Marcos CA. Tim is also survived by his first daughter Neva (Geoffery) Coffield; grandchildren Cadence and Jade Stevenson, and William Coffield, of Livermore CA. Tim is also survived by sisters Sharon Soble of FL; Shari Austin of VA; Janet Desjardins; and brother David (Linda) Austin both of ME. Tim loved the New England Patriots, woodworking, and restoring muscle cars. Tim was a very strong presence in his community including coaching soccer and Boy Scouts of America. Tim will always be remembered as a fun-loving, caring man, who had a wicked sense of humor, was extremely quick witted, and loved his family dearly. Memorial Services will be held in Sidney Maine on June 29th, 2019.

