Timothy Boardman Stedman, 70, of Edgewater, MD, passed away September 4, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with metastatic lung cancer at Anne Arundel Medical Center. He was born in Severna Park, MD to Louanne and Henry Stedman on June 9, 1950. He attended Severn School and graduated from Severna Park High School. He was a talented athlete playing both lacrosse, as a goalie, and slow pitch softball. His love for slow pitch softball evolved into coaching and managing local teams, some of which competed at a national level. He had a long and dedicated career as a telephone man. Through his reliability, integrity and resourcefulness, he became widely known as 'The Downtown Telephone Man'. After retiring from Verizon after 35 years, Tim started his own company, The Annapolis Telephone Company. He proudly served Annapolis City hotels, restaurants, and businesses for almost 50 years. He was lucky to have found a career that not only fulfilled him but introduced him to many life-long friends. Tim enjoyed traveling, freshwater fishing, collecting antiques, including baseball memorabilia, and vacationing at lakes and Gulf Coast beaches. At home, he enjoyed tinkering in his garage, cooking delicious meals for his family, watching baseball, football and classic TV shows, and sitting on his deck overlooking the Bay with his wife and a nice glass of Merlot. His family often referred to him fondly as the "MML" - "the Man, the Myth, the Legend." He was one of a kind with a heart of gold and a deep love for his family, especially his four beautiful granddaughters, and friends. His death has left an unfillable void, but his memory will forever live on. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Donna Stedman; his two sons Timothy Stedman (Heather) and Patrick Stedman (Meagan); his stepdaughter, Ashly Kennedy (Jose' Benitez); and his four grandchildren, Morgan Stedman, Karina and Sofia Benitez, and Madelyn Stedman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louanne and Henry Stedman; two of his brothers, Burleigh Stedman and Weatherby Stedman; and numerous beloved friends who became his extended family. A Celebration of Life will be held once it is a safe environment for his family and friends to properly celebrate Tim's life and legacy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store