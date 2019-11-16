Timothy Church, age 24 of Ocean Pines, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday November 10, 2019. He is survived by his mother Diane Church and his biological mother Sarah E. Church; uncles, Thomas Church and Sam Zamoscinski; and his cousins Brittany Berton, Jessica Zamoscinski, Louise Aronow and, Joy Crawford. Timothy earned his GED and spent two semesters at Wor-Wic Community College. He enjoyed living in Denver, survival camping, and being outdoors with his dog Beuty. While in Denver he was a Security officer for Allied Universal. During his early years he lived in Severna Park, MD and still has many friends there. Though he played many sports he was best at swimming where he swam for the Fair Oaks Frogs from the age of 6 until he was in his mid teens. Those who would like to honor the memory of Tim can contribute to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, www.afsp.org. Memorial services will be held in Severna Park, MD and Atlanta, GA. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, MD, details of the memorial services will be available through www.burbagefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019