Crofton lost a treasure Saturday, August 8, when Timothy Havey Moore passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and three daughters. Tim was well-known and beloved by the Crofton community, where he had been an integral part since the 1970s. Tim was born February 11, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he attended Taylor Allderdice High School. At Youngstown State University, he met and later married his Sigma Alpha Epsilon Sweetheart Rosemary Donahue. In time, they settled in Crofton to raise their three daughters, Maureen, Megan, and Molly. Tim was a man for all seasons - in the sense that he followed whatever sports were in season. From youth until middle age, he played basketball, baseball, softball, and golf, and passed that love of athletics on to his grandsons. But in the wide world of sports, nothing gave him more delight than being the biggest fan at his grandsons' games and watching his son-in-law, Dave, coach. Tim was always very proud of his daughters and their accomplishments, never hesitating to tell everyone he met how great his wife and girls are. Tim earned the reputation of always being willing to help anyone in need. After living in Crofton for more than 50 years, his influence went beyond generations. If you walked into Crofton Country Club most evenings, you would find him sitting at the bar drinking his Beefeaters Gin on ice with a twist, talking with and listening to friends, old and new. Tim served the community as a successful entrepreneur in many ways, including (but not limited to) a real estate broker, a business owner, and a mortgage broker. Friends would tell you his successes came from his positivity and creative problem-solving skills. Before he came to Crofton, he also started the Youngstown School of Business in Ohio, which later became ITT. In addition to his wife and daughters, Tim is survived by his brother Richard Moore, his sister Mary Ellen O'Keefe; his two sons-in-law Dan Vellucci and Dave Byer; his six wonderful grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a ton of friends who will miss him dearly. The Moore family will have a celebration of Tim's life in Spring 2021, when the concerns of the pandemic have passed. All family and friends will be invited. Donations in Tim's memory may be made to Goodsports.org
.