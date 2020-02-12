On February 9, 2020, Tina Inez Smith-Weaver, age 76 passed away peacefully in her home after a long battle with cancer. Tina was born on September 18, 1943, a resident of Crownsville MD, she was adopted by the Coale family. Tina owned her own school bus for 28 years, then she continued on for eight more years training new drivers. She was dedicated to make a difference in children's lives and loved to impart important life lessons to the one's she loved. Tina was the Matriarch of the family, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, reading, following the political debates and grocery shopping because she loved to cook. Tina was a devoted mother & grandmother, she will be dearly missed and never forgotten. Survived by her three children Mari-esta (Missie) Sears, Sherry Goss, and Charles (Pete) Weaver Jr; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and her dog Sadie. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 7 pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home in Gambrills MD. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 pm In lieu of flowers donations can be made at St. Jude's Hospital or Planned Parenthood. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020