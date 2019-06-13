Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Todd R. Lingoski. View Sign Service Information Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-2200 Send Flowers Obituary

Todd Roger Lingoski, of Glen Burnie, Md., passed away on Sunday, June 9. Born May 31, 1950 in Binghamton, New York, Lingoski was 69.The son of Henry Louis Lingoski and Louise Bednar, Lingoski graduated from Binghamton Central High School in 1968, where he was a standout power forward in basketball. After graduation, Lingoski headed to Clarkson University where he majored in Civil and Environmental Engineering and continued his basketball career. A member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity, Lingoski had very fond memories of college and his time in Potsdam, New York.After college, Lingoski returned to Binghamton and worked for the Broome Country Department of Engineering before moving to Annapolis, Md. in 1973 to help construct the William Preston Jr. Memorial Bridge (Bay Bridge). A lover of bridges, trains and overall construction, Lingoski spent his career making transportation safer and more accessible for Marylanders and visitors from around the world. He spent 12 years working for Century Engineering and Howard County Government before taking a position with the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) at the Mass Transit Administration which would become his home for almost 20 years. In 2002, Lingoski transferred to MDOT's Port of Baltimore where, for 16 years, he served as Manager of Construction. A by-the-book, pragmatic leader, Lingoski believed very strongly that any job worth doing, was worth doing well.After retiring in December 2018, Lingoski was diagnosed with glioblastoma and sarcoma brain cancer in March 2019. Fighting with every fiber of his being, Lingoski battled cancer aggressively, with his wife of 20 years, Patricia (Pat) Lingoski, never leaving his side. In their spare time, the couple enjoyed traveling, watching movies, and spending time with family, and with each other.Lingoski is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Hank and Louise. He is survived by the love of his life, Pat, his sister Ardyce Matto, and his beloved children, Kathleen Novak, Caroline Brown, Bryan Levy, Christie Kuhn and Molly Mullins. In addition, he is survived by 14 absolutely perfect grandchildren who brought joy to his life, each and every day.A private celebration will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his name to the Bowen Foundation for Autism, 1332 Donald Avenue, Severn, MD 21144. Friends may call at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Highway, S.E., Glen Burnie, MD, on Friday, June 14 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM with Prayer Service at 12:30 PM. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery.

