Tollie Vann
Tollie Vann Jr. passed May 6, 2020. He is survived by wife, Celestine Vann; two daughters, Margaret "Toni Vann" Medley and Angela Vann; sister, Car'Leta Mae Love; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Public viewing will be held Tuesday, May 12 from 10-11 a.m., followed by private funeral at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 31 W. Washington St., Annapolis. Arrangements by Reese and Sons

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
MAY
12
Funeral
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
