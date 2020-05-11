Tollie Vann Jr. passed May 6, 2020. He is survived by wife, Celestine Vann; two daughters, Margaret "Toni Vann" Medley and Angela Vann; sister, Car'Leta Mae Love; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Public viewing will be held Tuesday, May 12 from 10-11 a.m., followed by private funeral at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 31 W. Washington St., Annapolis. Arrangements by Reese and Sons



