Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Mims. View Sign Service Information Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1411 Annapolis Road Odenton , MD 21113 (410)-672-2200 Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1411 Annapolis Road Odenton , MD 21113 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On October 25, 2019, Tommy E. Mims of Odenton passed away at the age of 76. Devoted husband of 60 years to Judith P. Mims; loving father of Lauri Czajkowski and her husband Gary; cherished grandfather of Samantha N. Whitehorne and Brandon T. Rice and loving great-grandfather of Brody L. and Stella L. Whitehorne. He was predeceased by his son Thomas D. Mims and his siblings Madge Bowles and James Mims. Tommy worked for 41 years for the National Security Agency before retiring in 2002. Tommy graduated high school at Newberry High in Newberry, South Carolina where he was a drummer in their marching band. He was a member of the Elk Lodge #2283 in Laurel, MD. Through the years, Tommy's hobbies included playing on an N.S.A. softball league where he was given the nickname "Duke". Rarely did we ever hear him called "Tom" by his co-workers. He also enjoyed camping and fishing on Lake Anna, and his all time favorite was loving, playing with and spoiling his beautiful grandchildren. The things that brought him the most joy at the end and hardest time of his life was watching the daily antics of his beloved great-grandchildren that were sent to him each and every day. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, October 30th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1411 Annapolis Road in Odenton. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. For more information or to post condolences, please visit

On October 25, 2019, Tommy E. Mims of Odenton passed away at the age of 76. Devoted husband of 60 years to Judith P. Mims; loving father of Lauri Czajkowski and her husband Gary; cherished grandfather of Samantha N. Whitehorne and Brandon T. Rice and loving great-grandfather of Brody L. and Stella L. Whitehorne. He was predeceased by his son Thomas D. Mims and his siblings Madge Bowles and James Mims. Tommy worked for 41 years for the National Security Agency before retiring in 2002. Tommy graduated high school at Newberry High in Newberry, South Carolina where he was a drummer in their marching band. He was a member of the Elk Lodge #2283 in Laurel, MD. Through the years, Tommy's hobbies included playing on an N.S.A. softball league where he was given the nickname "Duke". Rarely did we ever hear him called "Tom" by his co-workers. He also enjoyed camping and fishing on Lake Anna, and his all time favorite was loving, playing with and spoiling his beautiful grandchildren. The things that brought him the most joy at the end and hardest time of his life was watching the daily antics of his beloved great-grandchildren that were sent to him each and every day. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, October 30th from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1411 Annapolis Road in Odenton. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. For more information or to post condolences, please visit www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.