Toni Tyndall Pajak

Service Information
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester , MD 21619
(410)-643-2226

Toni Tyndall Pajak, 63, passed away at home on May 15, 2019. Born on April 15, 1956 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Thomas & Margaret Tyndall. Toni grew up in Berlin, Maryland and went on to earn her undergraduate degree from Salisbury State University and graduate degree from Towson University in school psychology. Toni was truly a woman of faith who put the needs of others before her own. She dedicated her life to her husband and children. She was also very passionate about working with children with special needs, and poured her heart and soul into her wonderful profession as a psychologist. Toni enjoyed life to the fullest and her favorite place in the world to be is the beach, with a book in hand, listening to the sound of the ocean. Toni is survived by her husband Christopher Pajak, son Andrew Pajak (Jessica); daughter Hannah Baxter (Matthew); siblings Allen Tyndall (Carol), Gloria Watts, Barbara Oltman (John), Thomas Tyndall (Claire) and Richard Tyndall (Evelyne). A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 4-8pm at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A. in Chester, MD. A mass will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11 am at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in Chester, MD. Burial will be on Wednesday May 22, 2019 in Evergreen Cemetery in Berlin, MD at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation & Compass Regional Hospice of Queen Anne's County. Online condolences may be made at

