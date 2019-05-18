Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TONY CARTER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tony R. Carter of Annapolis, Maryland passed away on May 11, 2019. He was born September 22, 1957 in Estell, South Carolina and grew up in Fairfax, South Carolina. He was educated in public schools in Fairfax and is a graduate of the University of South Carolina in Columbia. Tony's employment included working on Capitol Hill as Legislative Staff Assistant for two U.S. Congressmen and, before his death, at the U.S. Department of Energy in the Office of Legacy Management in Washington, D.C. He leaves to morn his passing a devoted wife, Rodecia Kavan, two daughters, Joscelyn Alma and Madison Courtney, and a mother-in-law, Eloise Baden, all of Annapolis; father-in-law, Richard Harvey and step-mother-in-law Deborah Harvey of Lynchburg, Virginia; sisters Luella Housey, (Clarence, Sr.), Emma Jean Ginn (James), Ruth Ann Frazier (Gerald, Sr.) – all of Fairfax, South Carolina, Sharon Summers of Barnwell, South Carolina, and brothers-in-law, James Summers of Charlotte, North Carolina, Steven Anderson (Teel) of Wake Forest, North Carolina, Herbert Harvey (Kuippo) of Alta Vista, Virginia and a host of loving family and friends. Services will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Mt. Moriah African Methodist Episcopal Church located at 2204 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403. The Viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m., followed by the Christian Wake at 10:30 a.m. and Homegoing Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens located at 1911 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Carter Memorial Education Fund, c/o NFCU, P.O. Box 3000, Merrifield, VA 22119-3000.

