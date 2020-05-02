Tracey Propst
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tracey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracey Propst, 44, of Bunker Hill, WV, and formerly of Elkridge, MD, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Berkeley Medical Center. She was born on January 9, 1976, at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Tracey was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Lauren Lutz, her aunt, Patricia Shelly, and her brother-in-law, Scott Yocum. Tracey was a talented singer and crafter, and is remembered as a caring and supportive friend to anyone she met. She would say that her favorite thing to do was take care of her family. She leaves behind her husband, Glenn, and their two dogs, Motley and Stryker; her children, James Steele (Mechelle Jackson) and Amanda Steele (Chris Eveson), and their father, Charles Steele; her step-daughter, Crystal Propst; an uncle, Ron Shelly; grandchildren, Cameron Eveson, Eleanor Hall, William Propst, and Austin Wooden; her sisters, Kathi Lutz Yocum, and Bethany Lutz (Mathew Slifer); nieces, Jessica Korzeniowski (Nicco Rosetti), Karli Yocum, Hannah Slifer, and Madilyn Slifer, and her nephew, Scott Korzeniowski. Interment is private, and the family will arrange services at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved