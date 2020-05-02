Tracey Propst, 44, of Bunker Hill, WV, and formerly of Elkridge, MD, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Berkeley Medical Center. She was born on January 9, 1976, at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Tracey was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Lauren Lutz, her aunt, Patricia Shelly, and her brother-in-law, Scott Yocum. Tracey was a talented singer and crafter, and is remembered as a caring and supportive friend to anyone she met. She would say that her favorite thing to do was take care of her family. She leaves behind her husband, Glenn, and their two dogs, Motley and Stryker; her children, James Steele (Mechelle Jackson) and Amanda Steele (Chris Eveson), and their father, Charles Steele; her step-daughter, Crystal Propst; an uncle, Ron Shelly; grandchildren, Cameron Eveson, Eleanor Hall, William Propst, and Austin Wooden; her sisters, Kathi Lutz Yocum, and Bethany Lutz (Mathew Slifer); nieces, Jessica Korzeniowski (Nicco Rosetti), Karli Yocum, Hannah Slifer, and Madilyn Slifer, and her nephew, Scott Korzeniowski. Interment is private, and the family will arrange services at a later date.



