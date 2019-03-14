Dr. Tracey Speicher

Dr. Tracey Lynn (Mock) Speicher, 51, of Baltimore, and formerly of Annapolis, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Lasting Tributes Cremation & Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis MD 21401 from 12:00 pm until the beginning of her service at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
