Tracey Welch
1963 - 2019
Tracey Elizabeth Welch was born October 4, 1963, in Charlottesville, Va., and died suddenly October 15, 2019, at her home in Annapolis. Tracey is survived by her parents, Shirley and Tommy Welch; her devoted brother, Paul Welch; a loving aunt, Peggy Gibson; as well as many cousins.Tracey was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Rosa and Paul Taylor; and her paternal grandparents, B. Jean and B.C. Welch. She was a 1985 graduate of the University of Virginia and was a successful realtor in the Annapolis area for 12 years. Tracey was also an accomplished portrait artist, painting many portraits of family and friends. Tracey had a passion for gardening and for feeding the hungry through the bounty she grew. A celebration of Tracey's life will be held Sunday, October 4, at 1:30pm, at Joy Reigns Lutheran Church, 41 Mayo Road in Edgewater, MD. Covid-19 distancing protocols will be in place. For more information, go to www.joyreignslutheranchurch.org . Further information will be posted on Tracey's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/tracey.welch

Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
