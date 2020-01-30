Travis Charles Miller of Bowie, Maryland finished his race on January 6, 2020. He was known as the great entertainer. Those blessed to be in the presence of the infamous Travis "stong as an ox" Miller were often in hysterics. He would enter a room and all eyes would be on him. He will be remembered for his humor, strength, devotion to his family and compassion towards others. Travis was born in Bowie, MD on May 22nd, 1981. He played the Baritone Horn, earning him a scholarship to Dematha Catholic High School. He was a wrestler, lacrosse player and protector of everyone he loved. He worked in software sales and earned many awards for his hard work. Cherished by his family, Travis is survived by loving and supportive parents, Charles and Christine Miller, brother Jason Miller ((wife Jennifer), sister Shellie Coury, and nieces and nephews, Leanna, Noah, Isabella, Delaney, Christina and Vanessa. Friends can visit the family on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Westfields Country Club, 13940 Balmoral Greens Ave, Clifton, VA 20124. Viewing is at 2 p.m. and service at 3 p.m., followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Travis' honor to at stjude.org.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020