Trevor Lawler age 21, of Pasadena, MD passed away in Cape Coral, FL on December 25, 2019. He and twin brother Eric were born December 10, 1998 in Baltimore, MD to parents James J. Lawler, III and Michaela Lewis. Trevor was a 2017 graduate of Glen Burnie High School and had moved to Cape Coral in 2018. Trevor is survived by his parents, his twin brother Eric, sisters Chloe & Sophia, brothers Gideon & Ethan, and numerous family, friends and colleagues. Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, located at 3204 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 from 10am – 12pm with service beginning at 12pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Trevor's honor to National Alopecia Areata Foundation (NAAF). https://www.naaf.org/
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020