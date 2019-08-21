Troy Ann Robbins, of Pasadena, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Troy was born on February 26, 1948 in Fairbanks, Alaska. She was raised in Odenton, MD and graduated from Pallotti High School in Laurel, MD. Troy then worked for 30 years at Mercantile Bank & Trust, where she retired. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, working out and most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren. Troy was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Marie (Cooke) McCartan and her brothers, Michael, John and JC. She is survived by her loving husband of many years, Jerry Robbins of Pasadena; her son, Dave Robbins (Tina), of Severna Park; her daughter, Michelle McGinn (Bob), of Pasadena; her son, Ryan Robbins of Richmond, VA; her grandchildren, Spencer, Sydney, Lilly, Ella and Anna; her siblings, Regina, Linda and James and many other loving family members. A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. The service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the funeral home at 10:00 am with the interment to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park, 7231 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019