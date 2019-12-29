Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 9:00 AM Saint Mary's Catholic Church Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On December 20, 2019, Troy Paul Dionne, husband and loving father of two, passed away at the age 43. Troy was born on March 12, 1976 and raised in the New Boston/Goffstown area of New Hampshire by his mother, Claudette Gurley, and his dad, Robert Gurley. He graduated from Trinity High School and served in AmeriCorp. Troy moved to Annapolis to attend the University of Maryland in his early 20's. In 2005, Troy met his wife, Jennifer Meyer Dionne, and the two were married on November 3, 2007. They raised a daughter, Madeline Simone, and son, Oliver Meyer. Troy was a dedicated mariner who worked as a certified 100-ton boat captain at Herrington Harbour in Maryland and was aboard many expeditions with OCEARCH off the coast of North Carolina, Florida, Nantucket and Canada as part of the crew. Troy was an accomplished cook, known for his love of Bob Dylan, John Prine, his car "Ariel," being on the water, and Patriots football. He was an imposing man in stature with a booming voice who gave famously big hugs, sneezes that scared people, and had a heart of gold. Troy truly was a gentle giant. He loved making his kids happy, playing dominos, and skiing with "the boys." Troy's favorite summer moments were spent with his family in the quiet beach village of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. His greatest joy was his children and he was most at peace on the ocean. Troy was preceded in death by his beloved Pepere John and Memere Simone Proulx, longtime friend Ben Purcell, and dogs Tiller and Turner. Troy is survived by his wife Jennifer Dionne, his children Madeline Simone age 10, Oliver Meyer age 8 and faithful dog Marcus. He is also survived by his sister Amber Blanchette and husband Jason, brother and best friend Lance Dionne and wife Corinne, parents Claudette and husband Bob Gurley and father Paul and wife Sue Dionne. Father-in-law Scott Meyer and wife Celeste; mother-in-law Patricia Meyer; siblings-in-law Claire and Tim Corbett and John and Lauren Meyer; nieces and nephews Nora Rose, Ella, Brie, Ally, Thomas, William, Charlotte, Anna, Nathan; beloved Fabiana Martins and Honey; dear friends Paulie Godbout, Colleen and Christian Purcell, Brad Dawson, Alfredo and numerous friends who loved him. A funeral mass will be held on January 11, 2020 at Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis, MD with Father Andrew Costello at 9 o'clock in the morning with burial to follow.

