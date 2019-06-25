Trudy J. Zablotny, 85, died June 23,2019 at her residence in Millersville, MD. Trudy was born in Buffalo, NY. and graduated with a Nursing degree from D'Youville College. She retired after many years of service from the Anne Arundel County Health Department. Trudy is survived by her husband, Col. Floyd Zablotny (US ARMY RET.), daughters, Annmarie Beach (late Kenneth), Karen Liberto,(Joseph Gregory M.D.), son, John S. Zablotny.( Alisha Rose ) Dear grandmother of David and Matt Beach, Elsie Liberto, Melanie and Dakota Zablotny. Friends may call on Thursday form 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Friday June 28,2019 in the Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church 1070 Cecil Ave S. Millersville, MD. Interment at a later date, Arlington National Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to the Church or the Kidney Foundation.

