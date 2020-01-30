Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Turner Lee Gardner. View Sign Service Information Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro 211 S. Washington St Millsboro , DE 19966 (302)-934-7842 Funeral 2:00 PM Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro 211 S. Washington St Millsboro , DE 19966 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Turner Lee Gardner of Millsboro, DE passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was 59 years old. Mr. Gardner was born in Annapolis, MD on November 20, 1960 to Wilmer Lee Gardner and Florence Marie Rollins Gardner who survive him. Turner worked in the underground cable TV business since 1985. He started in Maryland where he worked for Southland Underground and Jones Intercable. In the early 90's he moved to Delaware and started his own company, Bayside Underground. At this time he began teaching both his sons the trade. In 2007, Turner began working again with both sons at First State Underground. Turner was a fully dedicated and die-hard Washington Redskins fan. He also loved all kinds of sports and enjoyed watching them on TV. Another favorite hobby of his was surf fishing on the beach. He was a member of the Moose Lodge of Annapolis and the American Legion. He was a ball of energy, outgoing, loving, intelligent, and very hardworking in which he passed these attributes onto his children. He wore his heart on his sleeve and loved his family dearly. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, William Lee Gardner and his wife Kristina of Frankford, DE, Brian Edward Gardner and his wife Autumn of Dagsboro, DE and his daughter Ashlee Marie Gardner and her significant other William Roberts III of Crownsville, MD. He also has one sister, Sandra M. Calo and her husband Michael of Odenton, MD. Turner was blessed with seven grandchildren: Kaylee Gardner, Kameron Gardner, Jordan Gardner, Jocelyn Gardner, Journi Gardner, Trinity Roberts and William Roberts V. He is also survived by extended family and friends here in Delaware and Maryland. A funeral will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, DE 19966, where friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 for visitation. Interment will follow at the Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery.

