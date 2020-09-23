Ty S. Grube passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 17, 2020 at 40-years old. He battled cancer fiercely for 11 months. Ty was born June 15, 1980 in Baltimore, Maryland to Steve and Debbie Grube. He graduated from Glen Burnie High School and Center for Applied Technology North for automotive technologies in 1998. He worked as an automotive mechanic, earned his master ASE certification, and continued doing what he loved for 22 years. Ty married the love of his life, Chari Grube on November 17, 2006. They have a wonderful 13-year old son, Wyatt. Ty enjoyed working on cars and car races, camping with Chari & Wyatt, country music and concerts, specialty beers, shooting guns, shooting pool, and spending time with his family & friends. Ty was known for his kindness and willingness to help others. He was his family's go-to for car questions. His big smile would light up his face and bring joy to those around him. He wasn't a man of many words, but he had a great sense of humor and could find the humor in any situation. He was easy to love and is greatly missed. Ty was preceded in death by his grandparents on both sides, Grube and Brown. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Chari, his son Wyatt, his parents Steve and Debbie, his sister Erin, and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece, and a nephew. A memorial service will be held Friday September 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lighthouse Church, 6691 Baymeadow Dr. Glen Burnie, MD 21060. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made in Ty's memory to an organization he supported, the National Rifle Association, NRA.org
.