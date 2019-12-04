Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for V. Doris Sears. View Sign Service Information Glen Burnie Baptist Church 7524 Old Stage Rd Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Funeral service 11:00 AM Glen Burnie Baptist Church 7524 Old Stage Rd Glen Burnie, , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. V. Doris Sears was born in McVeigh, KY on April 1, 1929 to the late Mr. Claude B. and Mrs. Lovell Collins. She moved to the area in 1946 where she became an active member of the Glen Burnie Baptist Church. She was also a member of the Eastern Star #29-Odenton Chapter. Doris was a loving wife, dedicated mother of three, and caring grandmother of four. When she was not taking care of her family Doris enjoyed playing bingo, doing word puzzles, going fishing and working in her garden. Mrs. V. Doris Sears passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Baltimore Washington Medical Center on November 28, 2019. In addition to her parents Doris was preceded in death by husband Calvin E. Sears, Sr., daughter Deborah Jean Sears, brother Gene Collins and sister Sue Boser. Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory are her sons Calvin E. Sears, Jr. of Herald Harbor and Howard R. Sears of Pasadena and four grandchildren. Funeral services will be 11 AM on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Glen Burnie Baptist Church, 7524 Old Stage Rd, Glen Burnie, MD.

