1/1
Valentine F. Lynch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valentine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valentine F. Lynch, 79 of Gambrills, MD passed away on September 8, 2020. Born in the Bronx, New York, on February 14, 1941, he graduated from Fordham University ROTC with an Economics degree and held an MBA degree from GWU. Mr. Lynch was a retired Air force Colonel and Certified Financial Planner by profession. A renaissance man, Val held a private pilot's license, spoke Mandarin Chinese, established numerous business enterprises, served on a number of Boards of Directors, and was a prize-winning deep sea angler. A lover of animals, especially dogs, in 2016 at age 75, Val established the Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland (501C3), which provides a safe haven for senior dogs who are unable to be cared for, abandoned or abused. The Sanctuary has since grown nationally, finding permanent homes for hundreds of dogs. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Margee, son Gregory, daughters Christine and Cynthia (Richard) Stone, and two grandsons, Zachary and Travis. Viewing will take place on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, Bowie, MD from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Crofton, MD, followed by interment at 1:00 p.m. in Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Senior Dog Sanctuary of MD are appreciated. Arrangements by the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, online condolences may be made at www.robertevansfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Service
01:00 PM
Crownsville Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD 20715
3014648836
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved