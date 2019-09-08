Dr. Valentine (Val) Richard Bauer, 72, of Arnold passed away on September 1, 2019. Val was born March 2, 1947 in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Valentine Phillip Bauer and Anita Bauer. Val is a graduate of High Point High School, The University of Maryland and The University of Maryland School of Dentistry. He was a Captain in the Air Force, and was passionate about providing the local community with excellent dental care. Val was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Fran, and is survived by his three children, their spouses, three doting grandchildren, two sisters and longtime companion and love, Mary. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 12th at 4 p.m. at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Severna Park, with visitation to follow.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019