Van Orden T. Lee, 82, a lifelong resident of Mayo, MD, died on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his home of natural causes. Born on July 20, 1936 to the late Thomas E. and Jeanette H. Burgess Lee, in Annapolis, MD. Van graduated from Annapolis High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was a waterman and marine contractor for most of his life. He was a member of the Ruritan National Foundation, serving as President in 1996. He was also a member of the American Legion, the Elks Lodge, the Anne Arundel County Liquor Board and the Democratic Central Committee. Van enjoyed politics, the NY Yankees, the Washington Redskins, philanthropy, dump runs, cutting grass, daily drives to "The Hill" and morning drives to Chick-fil-A with his dog, Nestle. Van is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda Lee; his children, Van (Skip) Lee, Jeni Kneessi and Kristie Conway all of Edgewater, MD and Brick and Kristin Kerge both of Pompano Beach, FL; his grandchildren, Alec and Devin Conway, Michelle, Kortney, Kimberly, and Jessie Lee and Kendall Kerge; his great-grandson, Trevor Varnell; his dog, Nestle and his granddogs, Jazz, Chablis and Bay Bear. Friends are invited to celebrate Van's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Wednesday, April 17 from 3 pm until his memorial service begins at 6 pm. The family will be having a celebration of life at Adam's in Edgewater on Saturday, April 27 from 12 to 4pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122 or the Ruritan National Foundation, P.O. Box 487, Dublin, VA 24084. Condolences may be made online at:

