Van Timothy Jones Sr, age 72, a resident of Stevensville for the past 45 years, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on September 25, 2020. Van was born on March 8th, 1948 in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of the late Van Thomas Jones and Gladys (Clay) Harrell. Van lived in Brooklyn, Maryland until high school when his Mom moved the family to Bicknell, Indiana, where Van completed high school and then joined the Air Force. After serving in the Air Force he retired and moved back to Maryland where his heart was. Van was a proud Marylander. Upon moving back to Maryland, he started working for the State of Maryland as a control clerk in the Data Processing Division, at which time he met his future wife, Freyae. In 1972, Van married Freyae (Hoxter) Jones and they would move to Stevensville in 1975. Just last month on August 30, Van lost his loving wife Freyae (Hoxter) Jones of 48 years. The two were inseparable. They would always go shopping, attend dinner theaters, and enjoyed comedy shows together. The couple loved to travel and often times Van would take his wife to casinos so she could gamble, and he would watch sports games. Van was an avid sports fan, in particular football, baseball, and basketball. He was a season passholder with University of Maryland's football and basketball teams in which he would attend games with Family and Friends. Van was a diehard Baltimore Colts fan that lead to some heated arguments with his Indiana Family and Friends. Van enjoyed traveling with his Children to Lancaster and Dover with stops at the Amish markets to get some of his favorite snacks and candies. During the last times of Van's life, he enjoyed watching the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles or a Western Tv Show while lounging in this sports apparel with his dog Shiloh by his side. He also enjoyed spending time with his family listening to his extensive collection of records, cassette tapes and CD's. In addition to this Wife and Parents, Van, is preceded in death by his sister Vicki Jones of Bicknell, Indiana. He is survived by two children, Freyae "Kelly" Markert (Warren) of Essex, Maryland and Van "Tim" Jones Jr. (Katie) of Stevensville, Maryland, Two Grandchildren, Delaney Markert and Ayden Jones. Also, Two brothers Dwain Harrell of Bicknell, Indiana and James Harrell of Petersburg, Indiana. A service will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, PA in Chester, MD on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a visitation on Thursday October 8, starting from 6PM – 8PM. Burial will follow the service on Friday in Stevensville Cemetery. For online tributes go to



