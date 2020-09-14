Velma L. Trimmer, 73, of Annapolis passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Velma was born on July 9, 1947 in Washington, DC to the late Charles and Annie(Chambers) Parker. Velma married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Trimmer and began creating a loving and caring home. Velma worked as a bank teller prior to becoming a full time Mom. She spent many years in Germany with her family and husband who worked for the DoD. Velma loved the sun, being at the pool, gardening, praying-mantises, cooking, traveling, sewing, doing puzzles and painting. Recently she became passionate about painting and hiding kindness rocks. She volunteered at the Anne Arundel County Fair as a Chairperson and judge for the sewing entries. Being a longtime resident of Annapolis, Velma also enjoyed watching the Blue Angels fly every Commencement week. In addition to her parents, Velma was preceded in death by her husband Thomas in 2016; her siblings, Laurie Williams-Reber, George Parker and James "Jamo" Parker. She is survived by her two daughters, Terry (Steven) Cameron of Prince Frederick, MD and Alice (Kenneth) Pilkerton of Shady Side, MD; grandchildren, Avery, Valerie, Lucie, and Sally Pilkerton; siblings, Dr. Charles Parker Jr., Stephen Parker and Trish Miller and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Velma's life on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 3:30 pm until her service begins at 5 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD. Interment is private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store