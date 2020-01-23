Vera McMahon of Annapolis passed on her 97th birthday on Tuesday, January 21st. She was preceded in death by two husbands, Naval Officers Joe Hildebrand and Joe McMahon. She is survived by 2 daughters, Gabrielle Malone and Patricia McMahon, and 2 sons, Andy Hildebrand and Steve Hildebrand, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She enjoyed a good game of bridge with friends, and she enjoyed a dry martini at the end of the day. She was passionate about the beauty she heard in classical music and she loved to sing in glee clubs and chorus. Her life will be remembered and celebrated at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1101 Bay Ridge Avenue in Annapolis at 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 25th. The public is invited. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

