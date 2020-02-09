Vernon Javan Oden, 72 of Severna Park died peacefully at his home on Monday, February 3, 2020. Born February 3, 1948 to the late Vernon and Olemae Oden. Javan is survived by his wife, Vera Glenn Oden; sons Vernon J. Oden II and Lorin A. Oden; three grandchildren Taylor Nicole, Arianna Maria and Adrian Anthony; two sisters Delores and Regenia Oden. Funeral services will be held at Asbury Town Neck UMC, 429 Asbury Drive, Severna Park, MD on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Wake and Family Hour 10:00am Funeral 11:00am. Arrangements by Reese & Sons Mortuary of Annapolis, MD.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020